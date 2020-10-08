Kevin Nash has nothing but praise for Sasha Banks. The WWE Hall of Famer, who won multiple World Championships across WWE and WCW has been a close observer of the COVID-era in WWE.

Appearing on The Hashtag Show, Kevin Nash spoke about Sasha Banks and her SummerSlam match against Asuka, where she lost the RAW Women's Championship.

Kevin Nash called Sasha Banks "the total package" (H/T Fightful):

"I thought her match at SummerSlam, the psychology was amazing. There was some thought...they worked it back-and-forth. I'm not seeing that anywhere else. I'm seeing that in her match. She's very attractive and she has that swag. She's the total package," he said.

It's hard to argue against Kevin Nash's statement. Sasha Banks has been nothing short of phenomenal throughout her entire WWE tenure - from NXT to RAW to SmackDown.

Sasha Banks was in an alliance with Bayley for a good part of 2-3 years before the summer of 2020. A few days following Payback 2020, Bayley turned on Sasha Banks. This resulted in Sasha Banks' first face run since she took a hiatus after WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Sasha Banks then returned to WWE with a brand new look to feud with Becky Lynch in 2019, leading to the two of them facing off at Clash of Champions and then inside Hell in a Cell - where The Boss was unsuccessful in ending Becky Lynch's incredible Championship reign.

Sasha Banks' incredible 2020

2020 has been filled with success for Sasha Banks and Bayley. While Bayley has been dominating the SmackDown Women's title scene since mid-2019, Sasha Banks re-captured the WWE Women's Tag Team titles with her former tag team partner before defeating Asuka controversially to become a 5-time Women's Champion.

Sasha Banks will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship this Friday during the first of two nights in the WWE Draft. It's not known whether the duo will be separated by brands or whether it will simply be a set-up for Hell in a Cell 2020.