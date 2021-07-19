"Doesn't work for me, brother" - Details on Hulk Hogan's backstage behavior when Kevin Nash booked for WCW

Kevin Nash has opened up about the issues he faced with Hulk Hogan during his time as a WCW booker.

Although he is best known for his days as an in-ring competitor, Nash also worked on WCW’s booking committee. He was responsible for writing many storyline developments that occurred on WCW television, including angles that involved fellow nWo member Hulk Hogan.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Nash said he was relieved when Vince Russo replaced him as WCW’s head writer. He also discussed the pressure he was under to rewrite shows at short notice.

“You’ve got Hulk that comes in at 5:35, looks at TV, and says, ‘Doesn’t work for me, brother,’” Nash said. “And not only do you have to rewrite and get everything approved by him, you have to re-time three hours of a show. You have 2:45 hard outs. I mean, there’s a process to it. It’s not just go out there and hit the mat.

“I was just like, ‘Wow.’ I don’t know how long I did it for but I know when they brought Russo in, they were like, ‘We’re gonna bring Russo in to book.’ I was like, ‘It’s his, it’s all his.’”

Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan’s WCW success

Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, and Scott Hall

While Kevin Nash struggled with Hulk Hogan’s time-keeping in WCW, the two men remained good friends behind the scenes.

On-screen, both men had a huge amount of success working for Ted Turner’s company. Hogan won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times, while Nash held the title on five occasions.

From @HulkHogan’s betrayal of WCW to their WWE arrival, look back at the nWo's 10 greatest moments. #nWoWeek pic.twitter.com/CbsiQSaY15 — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2021

In 2021, Nash and Hogan became two-time WWE Hall of Famers when the nWo were inducted as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class. Nash (2015) and Hogan (2005) previously received inductions as singles competitors.

