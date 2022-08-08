"He didn't want to be cut off" - Kevin Nash on what's it like to work for Vince McMahon in WWE

Kevin Nash reflected on his experience working for Vince McMahon in WWE.

Big Daddy Cool initially competed in the company under the ring name Diesel. He was introduced as Shawn Michael's bodyguard and went on to become a one-time WWE Champion. He was also a part of the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW as a member of the New World Order, one of the most influential factions in wrestling history.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed what it was like working under Vince McMahon following the latter's recent retirement.

"One thing I always felt with Vince was, do we have a conversation and you're pitching sh*t to somebody, and you could look in their eyes and you can see whether they're paying attention and listening or if they're contemplating what the next thing they're going to say is. And Vince was always one of those people that was — he could just tell that you had his attention 100%. I learned very quickly that he would of course expect that — like he didn't want to be cut off. He'll sit there, listen to you and go, 'Well that's why I think you're wrong, and this why here,'" said Nash. (28:00-28:48)

Kevin Nash recalls Vince McMahon's reaction to a spot he and Shawn Michaels came up with at WrestleMania 11

WrestleMania 11 saw Deisel defend his WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels in a singles match. During their bout, The Heartbreak Kid delivered his SweetChin Music finisher, but didn't get the win as the referee was distracted.

Diesel managed to recover and win the match after hitting Jacknife to retain his title. Kevin Nash spoke about the referee spot and explained that it was Vince McMahon's idea, and that he and Michaels had to improvise.

"I remember in WrestleMania 11, Shawn and I had a spot. Vince wanted to do something else and we said, 'I think we'll lose people there.' It was like that f*****g pull-out spot with a referee, whatever. Shawn was on top of me too long for it with no count. He came back in and we knew we were going to lose some people and we went ahead and just planned on it and had a set spot right after that to get the people back. And when we came back he [Vince] pulled us aside he said, 'Yeah, you guys were right.'" (28:48-29:23)

Kevin Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was first inducted individually in 2015, and for the second time as a member of the nWo in 2020. He's also recognized as the third Triple Crown Champion in the company.

