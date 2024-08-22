Kevin Nash makes an unexpected observation about Rhea Ripley after WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW took a shocking turn for Rhea Ripley when The Judgment Day attacked her and Damian Priest. Amidst the chaos, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash made a subtle observation about The Eradicator that many fans might have overlooked.

On the August 19, 2024, installment of the red brand, Dominik Mysterio was set to face Damian Priest in a singles match. The former NXT North American Champion made his entrance to the ring but The Archer of Infamy was unable to compete due to a surprise attack by Carlito, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. Although Ripley came to Priest's aid, The Judgment Day ultimately had the last laugh after laying out the Terror Twins.

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recollected an episode of RAW a few weeks ago where The Nightmare appeared to be off her game. However, according to the WWE Hall of Famer, Rhea Ripley's movements on this week's flagship show were as graceful and agile as a panther.

"I thought that maybe four or five weeks ago when Rhea [Ripley] first said she was off. Like, she just didn't (...) and she came out last night and when she went to the ring, her movement when she was in front of the hard camera was like a f**king, I don't know, panther," said Nash. [From 17:53 to 18:14]

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will get their hands on the Judgment Day at WWE Bash in Berlin

The Terror Twins feel deeply wronged by what happened at SummerSlam 2024 and are determined to get revenge on the new Judgment Day. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were the original members of this evil group, which was started by WWE Hall of Famer Edge in 2022.

The Nightmare and The Archer of Infamy have challenged Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024. It remains to be seen if the former World Champions will secure a big win at the upcoming premium live event in Germany.

