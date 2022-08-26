“I’ve lost too many friends to prescription drugs and alcohol” - WWE legend Kevin Nash on joining the cannabis industry

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash opened up on why he joined the cannabis industry.

Kevin Nash has been a key factor in the success of WCW and WWE's Attitude Era. He was part of the iconic faction nWo along with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Syxx (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and many more. He is one of the few wrestlers to have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on two separate occasions, first as an individual and then as a member of nWo.

Nash recently announced that he would be introducing his own strain of marijuana. It is named 'Jackknife' after his signature move, the Jackknife Powerbomb. Nash took to Twitter to reveal why he decided to enter the industry.

He mentioned that marijuana has a lot of medicinal value. He also shared how he had lost many loved ones to prescription drugs and alcohol.

"My decision to enter the legal cannabis industry was not an easy one. Thur my life I've lost too many friends to prescription drugs and alcohol. I find the medicine reduces my pain. This business is in no way involved or connected to the @WWE Please use responsibly. (21 and over)" - Kevin Nash tweeted

Fans had a positive response to Kevin Nash's tweet

Judging from their replies to the tweet, it can be said that fans appreciated Nash's decision. Most agreed with the Hall of Famer and were excited about the new business venture.

Vin C. Punk @VinCProhairart @RealKevinNash @WWE Right on dude. Let me know the name of your company and the products you will be releasing. I will be more than happy to buy product and maybe even stock in the company. @RealKevinNash @WWE Right on dude. Let me know the name of your company and the products you will be releasing. I will be more than happy to buy product and maybe even stock in the company.

Quietusone @quietusone @RealKevinNash @WWE As a person in the medical field (PT) always appreciate that marijuana has more positive traits than the supposed negative and the scale is much higher on the side of good than alcohol or tobacco. Best of luck in your new venture! @RealKevinNash @WWE As a person in the medical field (PT) always appreciate that marijuana has more positive traits than the supposed negative and the scale is much higher on the side of good than alcohol or tobacco. Best of luck in your new venture!

AKin3D @AKin3D @RealKevinNash @WWE You've always made yourself appear to be one of the best business minded people out there. I don't doubt you choices. Hopefully you can help many friends new and old. Also look into helping with medical Children & Youth prescriptions. @RealKevinNash @WWE You've always made yourself appear to be one of the best business minded people out there. I don't doubt you choices. Hopefully you can help many friends new and old. Also look into helping with medical Children & Youth prescriptions.

YourBuddyMike @1untamedbrain @RealKevinNash @WWE Appreciate you, Kev. You’re doing the right thing both by giving the disclaimer and getting into that business. @RealKevinNash @WWE Appreciate you, Kev. You’re doing the right thing both by giving the disclaimer and getting into that business.

Some fans shared their experiences with cannabis:

Rich @DarthHennessy @RealKevinNash @WWE Good for you buddy. Been a fan for a long time. Being a fellow veteran, cannabis was the only thing that helped me enjoy time with my son. Prescription meds just never did it, I’m still on them however. @RealKevinNash @WWE Good for you buddy. Been a fan for a long time. Being a fellow veteran, cannabis was the only thing that helped me enjoy time with my son. Prescription meds just never did it, I’m still on them however.

Terry Alexander @patriots87fan @JohnGarces @RealKevinNash @WWE Absolutely my sister died of a heart attack about 1.5 years ago. I get panic attacks thinking I am going to have one and CBD calms me down. @JohnGarces @RealKevinNash @WWE Absolutely my sister died of a heart attack about 1.5 years ago. I get panic attacks thinking I am going to have one and CBD calms me down.

Dustin Pierce @EveryDayIsDDay @RealKevinNash @WWE I’m a patient in Pennsylvania- I no longer have to take pain pills or muscle relaxers for my back, and it relieves my sciatica- which nothing other than surgical procedures would do in the past. And there are a fair amount of “Diesel” strains so it’s a natural fit. @RealKevinNash @WWE I’m a patient in Pennsylvania- I no longer have to take pain pills or muscle relaxers for my back, and it relieves my sciatica- which nothing other than surgical procedures would do in the past. And there are a fair amount of “Diesel” strains so it’s a natural fit.

Chris V @AchillesLastWar @RealKevinNash @CeeHawk @WWE I lost my mom because of over-prescription of opioids. I wish medical cannabis had been an option for her to explore. I completely understand anyone's hesitation with cannabis, but when used correctly it can improve a person's life greatly. @RealKevinNash @CeeHawk @WWE I lost my mom because of over-prescription of opioids. I wish medical cannabis had been an option for her to explore. I completely understand anyone's hesitation with cannabis, but when used correctly it can improve a person's life greatly.

Former AEW wrestler Big Swole and other noted personalities such as Sirius XM's Ryan McKinnell showed their support for the WWE Hall of Famer's new venture.

Ryan McKinnell @RyanMcKinnell @RealKevinNash @WWE The world would be a whole lot better if we just used cannabis when applicable. Salute, Kevin. @RealKevinNash @WWE The world would be a whole lot better if we just used cannabis when applicable. Salute, Kevin.

A few fans also joked about his new journey and suggested a name change and names for his strain.

📿✨🔮Lovely🔮✨📿 @lola_bluu @RealKevinNash 📿✨🔮Lovely🔮✨📿 @lola_bluu Aye, if anyone is down to be a part of a Black Wrestling Cannabis club or networking circle let me know….. Aye, if anyone is down to be a part of a Black Wrestling Cannabis club or networking circle let me know….. @WWE Ok Kevin Hash. I see u twitter.com/lola_bluu/stat… @RealKevinNash @WWE Ok Kevin Hash. I see u twitter.com/lola_bluu/stat…

The former WWE Champion will be making appearances at the Michigan dispensaries to promote the launch of his new strain 'Jackknife.' He will also be meeting fans and signing autographs.

