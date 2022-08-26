“I’ve lost too many friends to prescription drugs and alcohol” - WWE legend Kevin Nash on joining the cannabis industry

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash opened up on why he joined the cannabis industry.
Kevin Nash has been a key factor in the success of WCW and WWE's Attitude Era. He was part of the iconic faction nWo along with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Syxx (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and many more. He is one of the few wrestlers to have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on two separate occasions, first as an individual and then as a member of nWo.
Nash recently announced that he would be introducing his own strain of marijuana. It is named 'Jackknife' after his signature move, the Jackknife Powerbomb. Nash took to Twitter to reveal why he decided to enter the industry.
He mentioned that marijuana has a lot of medicinal value. He also shared how he had lost many loved ones to prescription drugs and alcohol.
"My decision to enter the legal cannabis industry was not an easy one. Thur my life I've lost too many friends to prescription drugs and alcohol. I find the medicine reduces my pain. This business is in no way involved or connected to the @WWE Please use responsibly. (21 and over)" - Kevin Nash tweeted
Fans had a positive response to Kevin Nash's tweet
Judging from their replies to the tweet, it can be said that fans appreciated Nash's decision. Most agreed with the Hall of Famer and were excited about the new business venture.
Some fans shared their experiences with cannabis:
Former AEW wrestler Big Swole and other noted personalities such as Sirius XM's Ryan McKinnell showed their support for the WWE Hall of Famer's new venture.
A few fans also joked about his new journey and suggested a name change and names for his strain.
The former WWE Champion will be making appearances at the Michigan dispensaries to promote the launch of his new strain 'Jackknife.' He will also be meeting fans and signing autographs.
What is your opinion on the WWE Hall of Famer's new journey? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
