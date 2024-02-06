Kevin Nash reacts to Triple H dodging Vince McMahon lawsuit questions

Kevin Nash recently reacted to Triple H's comments during the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, which led to massive backlash.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble post-show presser, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked about the current lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The Game chose not to speak about the same and stated that he wanted to focus on the positive week that the Stamford-based promotion had.

Triple H's comments led to fans targeting him on social media immediately after. Now, The Game's best friend and former WWE Champion Kevin Nash has opened up about the fiasco. Here's what Kevin Nash said on his Kliq This podcast:

"My friend (Triple H) got harassed because he didn't, in the middle of Royal Rumble weekend, didn't... while he's trying to book two...Women's Rumble and a Men's Rumble... and the rest of the show. And moving forward along with the fact that one of their stars, two of their stars, of their top 10, are now out injured...That he didn't take the time to read the 63 pages that his father-in-law had already backed out of the company and said I'm done." [13:27 - 14:12]

What exactly did Triple H say at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference?

At the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Triple H chose not to speak on the current lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon. Many fans felt that The Game's approach to answering the questions fired at him was wrong. On the other hand, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was widely praised for his response to the question about the ongoing lawsuit. Here's what The Game said:

"Look, we just had an amazing week. I just said it, 10-year, $5 billion Netflix deal. The Rock joining our board. We just sold out the Royal Rumble, put 48,000 people into Tropicana Field. I choose to focus on the positive. And yes, there's a negative. But I want to focus on that and just keep it to that." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Mr. McMahon is no longer a part of WWE. He recently resigned from TKO Group Holdings in the aftermath of the controversial lawsuit. It seems highly unlikely that he will ever make an appearance on WWE TV again.

