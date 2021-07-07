Kevin Nash shares a sincere message on nWo's 25-year anniversary

Despite a long list of accolades to his name, Kevin Nash is best known for his stint in nWo. To this day, it remains one of the greatest factions of all time, taking WCW to new heights, breathing life into the Monday Night Wars, and changing the industry. Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan created a movement that transcended TV screens and garnered a following beyond comprehension.

The stable was formed after Hogan was revealed as "the third man" at Bash at the Beach on July 7, 1996. Hogan sided with The Outsiders, leg-dropped Savage, and turned heel as the three officially formed nWo.

Today, on July 7, 2021 fans are celebrating 25 years of nWo. Earlier today, Kevin Nash took to Twitter to reminisce on his thoughts about the faction:

"Happy 25 years of setting the standard. Most importantly happy 25th to the NWO Nation for being there the entire trip and passing it on to your family and children. One love......NWO 4 Life. Wear your colors and show our numbers," Nash tweeted.

Happy 25 years of setting the standard. Most importantly happy 25th to the NWO Nation for being there the entire trip and passing it on to your family and children. One love......NWO 4 Life. Wear your colors and show our numbers. pic.twitter.com/iE0CRmapf5 — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 7, 2021

nWo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Hulk Hogan at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Following the end of the ratings war after WWE bought out WCW, nWo was introduced in WWE. Its first feud was against the two biggest stars from the Attitude Era: The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Scott Hall went head-to-head with Steve Austin while The Rock faced off against Hulk Hogan in one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time, both at WrestleMania X8.

nWo was booked in other prominent storylines over the next few months and given great importance. It was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 but things couldn't go as planned due to COVID 19. Therefore, it was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

WWE is celebrating nWo's run this week through various outlets, including The Bump tonight, where members of the faction will be interviewed and featured for fans.

What is your most powerful memory of nWo? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Vishal Kataria