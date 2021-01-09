Kevin Nash responds to potential AJ Styles dream match - "keep dreaming"

Kevin Nash has responded to the idea of a potential dream match, pitting himself and Shawn Michaels against current WWE stars AJ Styles and Omos in a tag team match.

The former WWE Champion took to twitter to respond to the question posed by WWE India's official twitter page. A man of few words, 'Big Sexy' kept things short and to the point:

"Yeah keep dreaming."

It's clear from his response that Kevin Nash has no desire to step back in the ring against the likes of Styles and Omos. A face-off between Nash and Styles' associate, however, would be an incredible sight, considering the sheer size of the two men.

Kevin Nash stands at an impressive 6 feet 10 inches tall, while the relative newcomer Omos, who is yet to have his first official match on WWE television, stands at a whopping 7 feet 3 inches. He completely dwarfs his employer AJ Styles, who stands at a modest 5 feet 11 inches.

Kevin Nash is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the longest-reigning WWE Champions

Kevin Nash is due to become a 2-time WWE Hall of Famer

While fans' hopes of Kevin Nash returning to WWE anytime soon seem to have been dashed by this new tweet, Nash has absolutely nothing left to prove in the ring.

A former WWE (then WWF) Champion, Nash won the title in emphatic fashion from Bob Backlund, squashing the veteran in a remarkable eight seconds.

Kevin Nash would go on to hold the title for an incredible 358 days, one of the longest reigns in the history of the Championship.

He is already a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, having been inducted with the class of 2015, but was due to enter the hall a second time along with his nWo brothers Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ceremony to be postponed. As things stand, the class of 2020 will now be inducted in 2021.