Kevin Nash reveals one thing Vince McMahon should have never done in WWE

WWE legend Kevin Nash is one of the company’s biggest wrestlers of all time. An old comment from the former two-time Hall of Famer regarding a big decision made by Vince McMahon is gaining attention. Notably, Nash said that the former CEO of the Stamford-based promotion shouldn’t have touched a sacred cornerstone of the company’s storytelling at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker commanded an undefeated streak at The Show of Shows. Starting at WrestleMania 7 in 1991, The Phenom went on to win 21 matches in a row, defeating all the powerful opponents who tried to topple him from his throne. However, at WrestleMania XXX, Brock Lesnar defeated The Deadman to end the streak.

Speaking in the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash noted that Vince McMahon shouldn’t have let the streak die. He noted that it was something very important for ‘Mania every year, and breaking it didn’t pay anybody any dividends. He also highlighted how The Undertaker’s video package every year before his matches made The Show of Shows very special for WWE fans.

“The only thing that this company has done that I am absolutely, 100% sure should have never happened was, you never should’ve beaten Undertaker at WrestleMania,” Nash said. “That streak, there was no upside to ever doing anything with that, because every WrestleMania you have, going forward, you had a 10-minute package about that streak, and that was something that was special. There was no reason to beat Mark.” [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Despite The Phenom being defeated by The Beast Incarnate, WWE continued to field him in WrestleMania matches, continuing his record. However, while fans still cheered for The Deadman, Roman Reigns also defeated The Undertaker just three years after his defeat against Brock Lesnar.

Given the general hatred of fans being against Roman at the time, the vitriol he faced skyrocketed after he gave Taker his second ‘Mania loss.

The Undertaker was initially supposed to win against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania XXX

The entire WWE Universe was shocked to see their beloved hero lose for the first time in over two decades at The Showcase of The Immortals. Just like Kevin Nash, several fans opined that The Undertaker shouldn’t have lost to Brock Lesnar. Interestingly, The Phenom wasn’t fully on board with losing to The Beast Incarnate either.

Speaking with Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio in February 2025, The Deadman noted that he was supposed to extend his streak to 22-0 against Lesnar. However, he was informed by Vince McMahon that he would be losing on the same night he had his match at WrestleMania XXX.

The Phenom noted that he debated with McMahon, arguing if the former Universal Champion should be the one to shatter the streak. Instead, he suggested two more names, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns, who deserved to end the streak, in his opinion.

The Fiend became The Undertaker’s ‘Mania opponent the following year, losing to him, and then Reigns defeated the legend at WrestleMania 33. The Phenom made his last appearance at The Show of Shows at WrestleMania XL, helping Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It will be interesting to see when he makes his next WWE appearance.

