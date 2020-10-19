WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was recently a guest on That Hashtag Show. During his appearance, Nash spoke about a number of topics including what annoys him about pro wrestling right now as well as which current WWE Superstar he considers to be the "total package".

Speaking about what annoys him about pro wrestling today, Nash pointed out the lack of selling we sometimes see as well as wrestlers kicking out of big moves:

Nobody sells sh*t. To me, it’s just like nobody sells anything. To us, it was always to sell and get the double downs and the falses. Now with guys kicking out on one on moonsaults…..I also don’t want to be the guy – I remember guys that were our agents when we broke in saying ‘Kid, we used to do 60 minutes through’ and you watch 60 minutes through and they’re in a headlock for 48 minutes of it. Everything evolves. I think sometimes the women have better psychology than the guys do. H/T: 411Mania

Kevin Nash says that Sasha Banks is the "total package"

Kevin Nash also spoke about 'The Boss' Sasha Banks and her performance at SummerSlam, calling her the "total package". Sasha Banks defended the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at SummerSlam, losing the match after tapping out to the Asuka Lock. Nash had a lot of praise for the finish of the match, particularly highlighting the psychology:

I thought her match at SummerSlam that she lost – I thought the psychology was amazing at the end. There were several times where they had it – ‘Is she gonna tap, no she doesn’t tap’ and they worked it back and forth. I thought I’m not seeing that anywhere else. I’m seeing it here, I’m seeing it in her match…..she has that swag. She’s the total package. H/T: 411Mania

Sasha Banks is currently feuding with her former best friend and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The duo faced off on SmackDown but the match ended after Bayley intentionally got herself disqualified. Bayely will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks once again at the Hell In A Cell PPV.