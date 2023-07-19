Kevin Nash reveals what he would have told the woman who yelled "that motherf**ker is not real" in viral video

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up about a woman freaking out on a plane which has now become a viral meme.

Earlier this month, a video quickly went viral on the web, showing a woman panicking on a plane before heading outside. The woman in question was sure that a passenger in the back wasn't 'real.' The freak-out gave birth to countless hilarious memes on social media. A large number of conspiracy theorists on the web supported the woman's claims.

WWE legend Kevin Nash has now opened up about the crazy incident. He explained how he would have reacted to the woman's freak-out:

"Oh, number one, I would have stood up and said, 'All right. Let's walk back. Walk me back, I wanna see. 'Cause if there is a shape-shifter back there, I'll get that motherf**ker on the phone." [From 01:36 to 01:47]

Check out the video below:

Kevin Nash is no stranger to crazy flight incidents

Nash was a top name during possibly the most popular era in pro wrestling. He did quite a lot of traveling back then and has shared several crazy travel stories over the years.

Years ago, Kevin Nash did an interview with Kayfabe Commentaries. He made it clear that a wrestler should never fall asleep on a flight. Nash revealed that someone was bound to play a prank on you if you slept on a plane.

"If you fall asleep on an overseas flight, you were f***ed! Minimum, you were going to have a shaving cream turban, have a missing eyebrow, and have your sunglasses superglued to your face. You were going to also have a sharpie Hitler mustache if you didn’t have a mustache." [H/T Pro Wrestling Stories]

The incident with the supposed "crazy" woman has been one of the most viral news stories of this month. The woman has now become a popular meme and has her own page on the website "Know Your Meme." Not much is known about her at the moment.

