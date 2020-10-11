WWE legend Kevin Nash was recently a guest on That Hashtag Show. Nash, who was a former WWE Champion when he wrestled under the Diesel persona, spoke about Roman Reigns' recent heel turn during the interview.

Nash said that turning Roman Reigns heel was the right thing and compared his booking as a babyface to how WWE had booked him when he was a babyface champion during the New Generation Era:

I think turning Roman was huge because they did with Roman what they did to Diesel. He was over as an ass-kicker then, they made him do the little teacup commercial and all that -- I remember with the Santa Claus hat on. I was beating everybody's ass. The next thing you know, I wish you a Merry Christmas in Titan Tower. Basically, [I was] just castrated, and then I did the tweener thing on my way out and got back over, and that's when Diesel was, you know, the match with Bret [Hart] going forward was probably the best of Diesel because that's who I was.

And I think that was a fact with Roman. Roman has a little bit of that… Number one, there are times where I've seen pictures, I'll go through Twitter and I'll say, 'Is that me?' I'm like, 'No, that's Roman', because when I was Diesel, there's a little bit -- the tattoos of course, but now I'm changing. But I thought we both kind of had a similar look, and I said, 'jeez, it's almost like the kiss of doom, too.' But I think now he's situated where he needs to be. H/T: WrestlingINC

A brief look at Roman Reigns' return

Business of the evening is handled.

This island of relevancy operates on my time...

And my blood WILL fall in line. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/SLn7xTuSYy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 10, 2020

Advertisement

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam, attacking both The Fiend and Braun Strowman. He went on to align himself with Paul Heyman and won the WWE Universal Championship in a triple threat match at WWE Payback.

Roman Reigns went on to successfully defend the WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso at Clash of Champions. Reigns will now face Jey Uso inside Hell In A Cell at the upcoming PPV.