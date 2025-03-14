Kevin Nash says recent WWE title change should not have happened: "It's not believable"

WWE legend Kevin Nash is a big name in professional wrestling. The former World Heavyweight Champion is someone who doesn't shy away from dishing out his opinions about the happenings in professional wrestling via his podcast, Kliq This.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Nash shared one such opinion and mentioned that the Women's World Championship shouldn't have changed hands. One week ago on RAW, IYO SKY beat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title.

This victory attained by the Japanese superstar was shocking because no one believed Ripley would lose the title to SKY so close to WrestleMania. While a lot of fans were happy to see the Damage CTRL member become champion, Nash said the title change shouldn't have happened:

"It's not believable that she [Ripley] can lose. She's just physically bigger, stronger. I mean I just think it's bulls**t." Nash said. "I heard a distinct moan from the Buffalo crowd ... I mean I know she's [SKY] a sweetheart, she works her a** off, it's a great moment for her. I'm happy for her, it's just storyline wise it wasn't what I was looking for." [H/T: Wrestling INC]

Kevin Nash is against the idea of a triple threat at WWE WrestleMania 41

After Rhea Ripley lost the title to IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW, there were questions about how WWE would include Rhea Ripley in the plans for WrestleMania 41. Many speculated that SKY would defend her title against Bianca Belair and Ripley in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania.

However, Kevin Nash is completely against such an arrangement. During the same episode of the Kliq This podcast, Nash mentioned that he wouldn't watch the triple-threat match if it was booked and further detailed problems with three-way matches.

"If they do three-way, I just won't even f*****g watch it ... there's no f*****g way you can do anything different. I've been in 10,000 of them, they all su*ck. They got to do a f*****g double knockdown, f*****g pickup the guy, that's what you do. Three people can't do spots together."

As of this writing, IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, is yet to be booked for 'Mania.

