Kevin Nash sends a message to Roman Reigns after his loss at WrestleMania 40

WWE legend Kevin Nash sent a message to Roman Reigns after his loss to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

On Night 2, Reigns was finally dethroned as the Undisputed WWE Champion when he lost in a "Bloodline Rules" match. The match saw run-ins from Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso. John Cena and The Undertaker also assisted Rhodes in his victory over Reigns.

On Instagram, Nash sent a message to The Tribal Chief for putting the business back on track.

"Thank you for putting the business back on track. Sooner or later we all have our next Day one," wrote Nash.

Roman Reigns opened up about his WWE run before turning heel

After breaking away from The Shield, Roman Reigns shifted focus to his singles career and turned face. At the time, he was known as The Big Dog.

Speaking on the A&E Biography: WWE Legends, Reigns opened up about the most miserable time of his career. He said:

"I think that was the most miserable time of my career. This is the time that I was just trying to make everything easy. 'I'm paid well. I should make the job easy for everybody. That's what being a top guy is, right?' That's what I translated as being a top guy, and it just didn't work. So, I left once the pandemic hit. That's where it all changed. So, at that point, it was so early on in the pandemic. We didn't have any protocols set up. It was still very unknown. So I made the choice to just go home, and I told them, 'Until we can figure out how to make it safe. I'm not putting me or my family at risk.'"

Roman Reigns is expected to take time off from WWE television for a few months. His return date is yet to be revealed.

