WWE Hall of Famer states that he almost went off script in feud with CM Punk

CM Punk with a microphone in his hands is a powerful thing, but sometimes it leaves the person he's feuding with in their feelings afterward.

When the current All Elite Wrestling World Champion cut the "pipebomb" promo on WWE RAW back in 2011, he changed the landscape of his entire career. It's a promo that is still talked about by wrestling fans to this day.

On the latest episode of Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast, Nash spoke about the back and forth he had with CM Punk on WWE RAW in 2011.

Kevin Nash recalled how Punk went off script with the line of his sister texting him thinking Nash was dead, and it got under his skin.

"They asked me to come out, stick him, and be gone," Kevin Nash said. "I have no verbiage. I'm told not to say anything. As soon as he says that, I'm thinking to myself, 'Ok, I cost you the world title, and you come down and you come through the curtain and you stand 250 feet away from me? Like you don't come down and attack me? You verbally attack me?'" [From 1:30:31 to 1:32:40]

Kliq This Podcast @KliqThisPodcast All about



Tune in at NEW EPISODEAll about @RealKevinNash before pro wrestling, including working in a chicken processing plant, getting thrown out of college, joining the Army, his basketball career, and much more.Tune in at KliqThis.com NEW EPISODE 📢 All about @RealKevinNash before pro wrestling, including working in a chicken processing plant, getting thrown out of college, joining the Army, his basketball career, and much more.Tune in at KliqThis.com https://t.co/bYvO1GHFi7

Kevin Nash on what prevented him from going off script on CM Punk

While CM Punk's words got under Nash's skin, he chose not to go off script and upset management in the process.

At the end of the day, Nash knew it was more important to be a professional so he would eventually get the nod to go into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I don't care who you are or what you're doing, it's always nice to put the pinstripes on, it's nice to be a Yankee," Kevin Nash said. "I just thought to myself, after all these years in the business, that's what you should do is be completely unprofessional, be a f***ing douchebag, never go in the Hall of Fame because you went into business for yourself. I was like, 'F*** it, man, it's only pro wrestling.'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

With no scripts and only bullet points to go on, there are rumblings that CM Punk and Hangman Page have ruffled each other's feathers at All Elite Wrestling. This is something that Dax Harwood has chosen to make light of on social media.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR He gave me the ‘jobber jaw punch’ pose.



And if you can’t tell, he’s VERY unhappy. He gave me the ‘jobber jaw punch’ pose. And if you can’t tell, he’s VERY unhappy. https://t.co/s8skV7MahJ

What do you make of Kevin Nash's comments? Do you remember his confrontation with Punk on WWE RAW following SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like it when wrestlers go "off script" with their promos? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi