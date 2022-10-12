"He was a good soldier" - WCW legend on why Triple H didn't leave WWE after controversial incident 

Kevin Nash recently opened up about why Triple H didn't leave WWE for WCW alongside him and Razor Ramon after the infamous Curtain Call incident.

In April 1996, news of Nash and Ramon signing with WCW spread like wildfire among fans. Kevin Nash and Razor Ramon's last WWE-contracted appearance was at a show at Madison Square Garden. The former competed in a Steel Cage match against Shawn Michaels.

Post-match, Nash, Ramon, Michaels, and HHH shared a group hug inside the structure. This off-script incident ruffled many feathers within WWE as they broke kayfabe. Since Kevin Nash and Razor Ramon were on their way out and Shawn Michaels was the reigning WWE Champion, Triple H took all the punishment.

In a recent episode of his podcast Kliq This, Nash disclosed why HHH didn't join him and Ramon on WCW to avoid punishment. He revealed Triple H had another year left on his contract and that he was a "good soldier" for WWE.

"His [Triple H] was a three-year deal, he had another year left. He was in the doghouse for so long after the Curtain Call and you know he was just a good soldier, man. He took his punishment and got a spot," said Kevin Nash. [From 0:18 - 0:44]

Ramon and Nash remained with WCW until 2001 when the company folded. WWE bought the promotion and rehired them in 2002.

Kevin Nash on being "pissed" with Shawn Michaels over Triple H's punishment

The WWE Hall of Famer added that they were all slightly pissed at Shawn Michaels for not protecting HHH's position at the time.

However, Nash then recalled how HBK was himself going through troubling times. He also noted how deceased WWE official Tim White stepped up to take care of Michaels:

"I think we all were kinda pissed that Shawn Michaels didn't do a better job of protecting him. But Shawn was in a bad place at that time, and it was, I mean, Paul [HHH] did the best he could do with that, and eventually, and then Tim White, god bless him man, became the caretaker for Shawn," added Nash. [From 0:53 - 1:14]

It's safe to say Triple H made a wise decision by not leaving WWE. He's the most powerful man in wrestling today as the promotion's Chief Content Officer.

What do you make of Kevin Nash's take on why HHH didn't join him in WCW? Sound off in the comments section below.

