Kevin Owens approached WWE legend regarding one final match; The idea wasn’t completely rejected

It appears that Kevin Owens isn't content with just having a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin; he has his eye on another retired WWE legend.

In the main event of night one of WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in The Texas Rattlesnake's first match since WrestleMania 19. Austin got the better of Owens on that night, but it's clear that it was one of the most important nights of KO's career.

Kevin Owens was a recent guest on the Sans Restriction podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, KO revealed that he recently sat down with Shawn Michaels to pitch having a match with him in the future, an idea that Shawn Michaels didn't completely blow off.

The Prize Fighter said he pitched the idea to Shawn Michaels recently when he went to do an episode of The KO Show for WWE NXT, with the idea being Owens would get to have matches against two of his favorite wrestlers of all time.

This interaction was followed up on by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), who found out that Shawn Michaels told Kevin Owens that "he'd be lying if he didn't think about doing another match" after watching KO's match against Stone Cold at WrestleMania 38, but the legend isn't sure that he should.

To lure The Heartbreak Kid out of retirement will be no easy feat, both physically and financially. Michaels' last match with WWE, which took place at Crown Jewel 2018, cost the company "in the neighborhood of $3 million."

KO isn't the first wrestler to try and lure Michaels out of retirement, as Sapp states that AJ Styles has also tried in recent years but ultimately got turned down.

What do you make of Owens' comments? Would you like to see a match between KO and The Heartbreak Kid? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

