Kevin Owens reveals the tactical reason behind using the stunner as his new finisher

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens shed light on why he started using the iconic Stone Cold Stunner as his signature move.

Upon his arrival in WWE, Owens' most prominent match-ending move was the devastating Pop-Up Powerbomb. However, as many superstars started to use a similar move to close out their matches, KO began to use the Stunner as his new finisher.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Owens said one of the reasons he decided to use the Stunner was on the off chance if Stone Cold Steve Austin ever came back, it'd make the most sense for him to face off against the guy who's using his iconic move:

"Years went by, and I'm, like, well everybody's doing powerbombs, I need a new finishing move. What's the best finishing move of all time? It's the Stone Cold Stunner in my opinion, let me go ask Stone Cold if I can do it because it'd be a great finisher to have. Also, you know what, maybe there's a chance he comes back to do something and if he does, wouldn't it make sense it's with the guy that was doing the Stunner and it really all worked out." (from 36:42 to 37:08)

Along with finishers like The Undertaker's Tombstone and The Rock's Rock Bottom, the Stone Cold Stunner transcended the sport and became an iconic entity. Therefore, Owen's decision to adopt the move elevated him in the ring as fans are always waiting for the Stunner to appear.

Kevin Owens on Steve Austin's reaction to him using the stunner

In the wrestling business, it's rare for a performer to pass down their finisher to a new superstar, as many want that move to be synonymous with them.

However, in an interview with Fightful, Kevin Owens revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin was more than happy for him to use the Stunner:

"I went to him, asked him if I was okay with him using it, and he was very happy to say yes. He was wondering when someone would come ask him. He gave me the green light, I took it through the proper channels, and it was deemed it wasn’t the right time for it, but eventually it became the right time and here we are now." (H/T - Fightful)

Kevin Owens was given further approval by Steve Austin last month when he hit Stone Cold with a Stunner in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 38, cementing the passing of the move from Austin to Owens.

