Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is currently in a feud with the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns, on SmackDown television. The two will battle it out at this Sunday's TLC pay-per-view, and ahead of the big match, he praised his opponent, as well as Paul Heyman and Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns turned heel after his return at SummerSlam earlier this year, and on the following SmackDown show, he aligned with Paul Heyman. He then roped in his cousin and WWE Superstar Jey Uso, after the two had a brief feud.

Ahead of TLC, Kevin Owens spoke to Fightful about Roman Reigns' new character and how everyone wanted him to embrace the dark side because of the negative reactions he used to get from the WWE Universe. Owens said it was "pretty awesome to see" Reigns' new attitude. He also praised Heyman and Jey Uso for the role that they have played in Reigns' new character.

"He’s (Reigns) very passionate about what we do, so am I, and there’s different levels of passion in different people but when you work with someone as passionate as you are to create good moments and memorable moments and stories and all that stuff it, naturally, brings your level up as well. It’s been really enjoyable – and it’s not just him, (Paul) Heyman and Jey Uso have been so great in their roles as well, it’s just really cool. It’s very refreshing for me, to be involved with all those guys in the way we’re doing it now. I hope it continues, for sure," said Kevin Owens. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Roman can talk as much *word that starts with an S and ends with HIT* as he wants, the fact is that at TLC, his luck runs out...and mine?



Well, let’s just say mine is just beginning. You want proof?



HERE! HERE’S PROOF!

THERE WAS A LADYBUG ON MY CAR THIS MORNING!!!



HA!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MjiOZNfd4m — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 10, 2020

Owens also stated that he wants to match Roman Reigns' attitutde, which he states has alwasy been the case when the two have feuded, "even when the roles were reversed".

The feud between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns began their feud after Survivor Series, with Jey Uso also being involved in the rivalry. The two have feuded in the past, but this is the first time that Reigns is playing the heel role in the feud.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns attack Kevin Owens on the last SmackDown show

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens this Sunday at the TLC pay-per-view.