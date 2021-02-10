Kevin Owens breaks silence on the botched ending of his Royal Rumble match with Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns went to war at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view in a Last Man Standing Match. While most of the match went smoothly and both men did a tremendous job of entertaining the fans, the ending of the match did not go as planned. A spot involving Roman Reigns being handcuffed went awry and the cuffs did not come off when they were supposed to.

This led to major confusion and delay in the match. Kevin Owens even had to go off-script in order to control the damage and give more time to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, who were trying to uncuff The Tribal Chief.

Speaking to Jake Asman, Kevin Owens talked about the match and how it ended. Kevin Owens said that it was disappointing that he did not win the match because of a poor referee who stopped the count when Reigns was trying to uncuff himself.

''He went a different route and tried to throw me off high things and hit me with vehicles. Different strategies. Towards the end, I turned his own trick on him. He brought handcuffs, I handcuffed him to something and I thought I had him, I really did have him. Some screw-ups from the referees and here I am, sitting in my car without the Universal Championship. It goes to show, no matter how prepared you are for a match in WWE, you never know how it’s going to go.”

The referee had to stop counting as Roman Reigns was set to win the match but due to the botch, Kevin Owens would have become the winner if the referee did not stop his count.

Es momento de la lucha por el Campeonato Universal



LAST MAN STANDING MATCH



Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/aKLhiUaReY — All Elite Bros (@elite_bros) February 1, 2021

What's next for Kevin Owens?

Although it was believed that Kevin Owen's match against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble would be the end of their feud, Owens attacked the Universal Champion again last week on SmackDown.

This could mean that the rivalry between the two is not over yet and the two men may battle each other at least one more time.