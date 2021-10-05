Kevin Owens breaks silence after being drafted in the third round, fans express disappointment 

Kevin Owens was drafted in the third round of the WWE Draft 2021. The former WWE Universal Champion jumped ship from WWE SmackDown to WWE RAW and took to Twitter to react to the move.

Taking to social media, Kevin Owens quoted WWE's tweet where they labeled Owens' move to RAW a "dynamic draft pick". The Prizefighter seemingly took shots at the tweet by WWE.

Here's what Kevin Owens wrote after being drafted in the third round of WWE Draft 2021:

Owens was in a feud with Baron Corbin on SmackDown. The former Universal Champion found himself in a 2-on-1 situation on the blue brand with Happy Corbin bringing back Riddick Moss to WWE programming for the first time in months.

Moss was renamed Madcap Moss and, with Corbin alongside him, the duo took the fight to Kevin Owens. This past week on SmackDown, Corbin scored an easy win over the former Universal Champion after hitting him with the End of Days.

Fans have been disappointed with how Kevin Owens was treated at the 2021 WWE Draft amid rumors of him possibly leaving WWE

In response to Owens' tweet, fans flooded his reply section by constantly mentioning and bringing up AEW. While Owens has been somewhat mistreated on SmackDown, things could turn around for him on WWE RAW.

However, here are some of the most interesting responses that Kevin Owens got after his draft to RAW:

Kevin Owens' good friend and former on-screen rival, Finn Balor also had the following response after the former's tweet:

In recent weeks, Kevin Owens got fans talking after tweeting out the coordinates to Mount Rushmore. During his time on the Independent Circuit, Owens was in a team with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole and together the group was known as Mount Rushmore.

Also Read

In a now-deleted tweet, Owens hinted that he could be headed for a potential reunion with Cole, Matt, and Nick Jackson who are currently working for AEW.

However, nothing can be confirmed until Owens' current WWE contract expires.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh