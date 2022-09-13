WWE veteran busts Austin Theory open following brawl on RAW

On WWE RAW, Austin Theory continued to make Kevin Owens irate, resulting in the youngest Money in the Bank winner getting busted open.

Theory is currently feuding with his former tag team partner Johnny Gargano, and Kevin Owens. For several weeks, we have seen the former United States Champion come out to the ring and list his accolades. This usually leads to a superstar interrupting him, and a match occurs between the two,

This week on RAW, Johnny Gargano had his first WWE match in over a year against Chad Gable. After a tough fight, the former emerged as the victor. His celebration was cut short as Theory attacked him from behind.

The youngest Mr. Money in the Bank entered the ring, and Kevin Owens interrupted him as he ran his mouth. The Prizefighter claimed that Theory was expandable while people like him and Johnny Gargano are the heart and soul of this business.

After hearing out Kevin Owens, Theory repeated that Owens was nothing like him. A frustrated KO slapped Theory, and this quickly turned into a brawl.

As officials separated the two, Owens broke through and landed several more punches on Theory. This led to the latter having a bloody nose.

After this brawl, Kevin Owens stood tall in the ring, with Austin Theory retreating to the locker room.

