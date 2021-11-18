×
“On Monday, I was better” - Kevin Owens celebrates ending losing streak in WWE 

Kevin Owens&#039; last few months in WWE have been very interesting.
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Nov 18, 2021 04:04 AM IST
Kevin Owens' losing streak in WWE is finally over.

Kevin Owens was the most recent guest on WWE's The Bump to discuss his win on RAW and his newly formed rivalry with WWE Champion Big E. When asked if he regrets what he did to Big E last week, Owens seemed to be just fine with the new path he's carved for himself.

"On Monday, I was better. It’s the first win in a while," Kevin Owens said. "[But] what happened a few weeks ago with Big E… you know, I spent years trying to make stuff right from the past. None of it mattered. People want to say that I turned on Big E, but he turned on me, in my opinion."
With a chip on his shoulder, @FightOwensFight is not looking for acceptance or a nod of approval from anyone right now.There's #SurvivorSeries this Sunday and #WWEChampion @WWEBigE over on #WWERaw.📽 @WWETheBump https://t.co/E1VmnJdHfr

Kevin Owens is ready to embrace being the bad guy again

Kevin Owens spent a good portion of last week's episode of WWE RAW trying to convince people that he was a good guy. It was an effort that proved to be unsuccessful as he ended the episode snapping and attacking Big E.

When asked about how it all went down, Owens said he tried to show people he was a good guy, but it didn't matter.

"I think I’m glad that it didn’t," Kevin Owens said. "I tried to show people that I tried, and it didn’t matter. None of it mattered. Just like I said on Monday, why fight it? Everyone wants me to be this sc*mbag. So fine. I have no more energy left. I don’t have it in me to fight it, so here we are."

Kevin Owens is part of the RAW team that will face off against SmackDown this Sunday at the Survivor Series.

To say @austintheory1 annoyed @FightOwensFight on @WWETheBump is QUITE the understatement...Good luck to #TeamRAW this Sunday at #SurvivorSeries. https://t.co/kMsPYw5DPf

Are you happy to see Kevin Owens as a heel once again? Who would you like to see him feud with on RAW over the next couple of months? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
