Kevin Owens comments on being in two feuds at the same time

Kevin Owens is currently in the midst of two feuds in WWE. The Prizefighter is feuding with both Aleister Black as well as 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. On the last episode of RAW, Bray Wyatt interrupted the KO Show before Owens was attacked by Aleister Black. The former NXT Champion laid out Kevin Owens with the Black Mass.

On SmackDown last night, we saw Kevin Owens go one on one with The Fiend. Unfortunately for Owens, he was unable to overcome The Fiend despite a valiant effort. The Fiend won the match after Mandible Claw.

Kevin Owens on feuding with Aleister Black and The Fiend

Kevin Owens was recently interviewed by TV Insider. During the interview, KO was asked about what it was like feuding with two Superstars at the same time. Owens called it an interesting opportunity but added that things were still a little uncertain at this point because of the WWE Draft which could change everything:

They are both interesting opportunities, for sure. The hardest part is not knowing where any of it is going because it depends on how the draft shapes up. I can end up staying on Raw or going to SmackDown. I don’t know where those guys are going either. So, that’s a challenge too. It’s hard to know where the stories are going or what to bring to the table when we don’t know how things will shape up. They are [both] interesting characters I’ve never really interacted with before.

Kevin Owens also spoke about how he only wrestled Aleister Black once before this feud way back in 2006. He added that getting to wrestle new people helped keep the job interesting:

I wrestled Bray Wyatt during live events a couple of times years ago. Aleister Black and I had never wrestled before, until once in 2006 in Germany. We had one match. So, getting to work and wrestle new people and having to adapt to new people, that’s what makes our job interesting.

Kevin Owens looks set to continue his feud with both Aleister Black and The Fiend going forward.