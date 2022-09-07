"Owens is not in that league" - Former WWE personnel compares Kevin Owens to a legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Kevin Owens' current character and compared him to a legend.

On the most recent episode of RAW, The Prizefighter made fun of Austin Theory for not being able to cash in on Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Afterwards, the two Superstars faced each other in a singles match on the same night, which was won by Owens.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo compared Owens to WWE legend Roddy Piper. He mentioned that he currently sees The Prizefighter in Piper's spot:

"Kevin Owens is a good guy bro, like to me, I'm even cringing saying this. Owens is a good guy in the Roddy Piper's spot, like I think that's a good, I think in 2022, I see Kevin Owens in a Roddy Piper spot. He was great. He was always gonna be over with the people. He was always gonna be very entertaining. He was always gonna have that match where he was just that close and he was always always going to retain that popularity. Like I said bro, Owens is not in that league but when I look at wrestling in 2022, nobody's in the league. If we want to go for you know spot for spot for spot, that's the spot that I think he is in. (49:49- 51:46)

Kevin Owens could go after Roman Reigns next

RAW Superstar Kevin Owens recently stated that Roman Reigns owes him, hinting at a potential match between them down the road.

After his victory over Austin Theory on the most recent episode of RAW, Owens appeared on RAW Talk and reminded everyone that The Head of the Table owes him. In doing so, The Prizefighter suggested that Reigns give him a title shot:

"Can you remind him that he owes me? You got it? Thank you, I appreciate that."

