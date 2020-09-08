Kevin Owens cuts a scathing promo on RAW Talk; sends a message to Dabba-Kato

Kevin Owens had a rough night on this week's WWE RAW. Owens took on Aleister Black on RAW Underground, and both men beat the tar out of each other. Things suddenly took an unexpected turn, when Black got knocked to the floor. This didn't sit well with Dabba-Kato, who was witnessing the action from ringside.

He hit the ring and put down both Black and Kevin Owens. When WWE RAW came to an end, Owens appeared on RAW Talk with Charly Caruso and R-Truth, and had a lot of things to say. Owens stood up on the table and lashed out over what happened earlier tonight.

"How many times do you have to get stomped, beaten down, spat on, until something changes. I have been trying to do things the right way. That's been the whole thing, that's why me and Seth went down this path trying to do things. I have done a lot of terrible things in my career to try to get my point across, try to get my career go forth, and it never felt right.

"So now I'm trying to do things a different way, and this is what I get, this is the c**p I get. I get no names, trying to make a name for themselves on my back. I get Aleister Black, trying to, I don't even know what he's trying to do, Here's the thing, this is the part that you guys need to remember, and they need to remember. Dabba-Kato, buddy, I won't forget about what you did to me tonight. Trust me, I don't care how big you are, how dangerous you are. I will come after you. And it might not work out for me, but here's the thing, I don't care about that either, 'cause I will fight and give you hell.

Kevin Owens looks determined to make Dabba-Kato pay for his deeds

Dabba-Kato has shown on a few occasions that he isn't someone to mess with. After tonight's events, and what we saw on RAW Talk, it seems Kevin Owens is more than determined to give it back to Dabba-Kato.

Kevin Owens also seems well aware of how incredibly tough it will be for him to put down Dabba-Kato. Only time will tell how Owens fares against the 7-foot monster.