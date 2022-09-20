Kevin Owens defeats former champion on WWE RAW with help from Johnny Gargano 

Kevin Owens has defeated former United States Champion Austin Theory on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, with a bit of help from Johnny Gargano.

Last week, the two stars were involved in a heated physical exchange on the red brand. They had to be separated by officials, and the current Mr. Money in the Bank was busted open.

On RAW this week, before their match started, Austin Theory attacked Kevin Owens while the latter was making his entrance into the ring. During the bout, the former US Champion was about to slam KO's head on the steel stairs, but it was reversed.

The former Universal Champion went to the top rope to perform a dive, but Austin stopped him. Owens managed to put the 25-year-old star down and attempted a moonsault but missed his target. Theory then delivered a blockbuster and a fireman carry's neckbreaker.

While Kevin Owens was down, Theory tried to grab his Money in the Bank briefcase from the corner of the ring to attack him, but Johnny Gargano showed up out of nowhere and took it away.

Owens then performed a cannonball and followed it up with his Pop-Up Powerbomb finisher to score the victory. After the bout, Gargano got in the ring and dropped the Money in the Bank briefcase on Theory's mid-section while the latter was lying on the mat.

Did you like this match? Let us know in the comments section below!

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far