"My heart and soul" - Kevin Owens displays love for his family in touching WWE Father's Day video

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens showed his affection towards his family in a recent Father's Day video posted to WWE's Twitter page.

Though he has been a heel for the majority of his WWE run, Owens has always been portrayed as something of a family man. KO and his wife Karina have two children, a boy named Owen and a girl named Elodie Leila.

Owens and his entire family can be seen laughing and smiling in a recent video uploaded to WWE's Twitter page in celebration of Father's Day. In the video, The Prizefighter narrates over the footage, talking about how much he learns from his kids and about the struggles that every father faces.

The former Universal Champion shared the video on his own Twitter page with a message for his kids.

"My heart and soul," he wrote.

You can check out the video below:

How did fans react to Kevin Owens' heartwarming video?

The WWE Universe and wrestlers have given their thoughts on the heart-warming video, tweeting out a wide range of responses.

AEW star Colt Cabana called the video "the cutest."

One stated that the video inspired him after a tough week and that he looks up to Owens for his parenting.

The One, Dobby @TheOneTrueDobby @FightOwensFight Had a real struggle at the beginning of this week and taken steps to get better. But seeing that, and hearing you say that we all struggle, then that gives me hope that I can be half the father to my two, that you are to yours. Thank you Kevin! @FightOwensFight Had a real struggle at the beginning of this week and taken steps to get better. But seeing that, and hearing you say that we all struggle, then that gives me hope that I can be half the father to my two, that you are to yours. Thank you Kevin!

Another fan wished KO a very happy Father's Day.

One kind fan even told Owens that he had a great family and that he often tuned in to watch him on TV.

Kevin Owens is currently in a feud with Ezekiel on WWE RAW. Zeke claims to be Elias' younger brother, while Owens thinks he is lying. The former has now promised that The Drifter will make an appearance on the next episode of the red brand and prove KO wrong. It remains to be seen how the segment will unfold.

You can read more about Kevin Owens by clicking right here.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far