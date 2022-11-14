Kevin Owens recently addressed his absence from weekly WWE TV in front of a live crowd at a house show.

The Prizefighter's absence from RAW has left many fans scratching their heads. He last wrestled on TV on the September 30 episode of SmackDown in Toronto, Canada, teaming up with Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano to take on Alpha Academy and Austin Theory.

KO's last match at the Red Brand came on September 26, where he teamed up with Gargano to defeat Otis and Chad Gable.

During a recent Saturday Night's Main Event house show in Peoria, IL, Owens took on Theory in a singles bout. He addressed the crowd after the match, acknowledging that he hasn't been on WWE TV as of late.

Real Talk Wrestling on Twitter revealed the contents of that promo. According to them, the former Universal Champion said that he hopes everyone in the locker room is ready because he is going to kick everyone's behinds.

"Kevin Owens says to everyone after his match that he’s not been on #WWERAW lately and he hopes that everyone in the locker room is ready cause he’s going to kick everyone’s a** #WWEPeoria ," @RealTalkWrestle tweeted.

Wrestling Update SZN @WrestlingSZN7 Kevin Owens is back at house show hope he will show up on Raw on Monday Kevin Owens is back at house show hope he will show up on Raw on Monday https://t.co/yUvnnnSeIB

Kevin Owens has not been in a major feud since he laid out Ezekiel, resulting in the man behind the character switching back to Elias. He seemed to have formed a partnership with the returning Johnny Gargano and rivalries with Theory and Alpha Academy prior to his absence from TV.

Triple H reportedly has concrete plans for Kevin Owens upon his return

WWE's Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Triple H reportedly has concrete plans for Kevin Owens upon the latter's return to television.

As stated above, Owens has been absent from WWE TV since the September 30 episode of SmackDown. He has been active on the house shows, facing some combination of Alpha Academy and Austin Theory on a regular basis.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News recently reported that plans for Kevin are set in stone, while Triple H and WWE are waiting for the correct time to bring him back.

"Kevin Owens' hasn't been on television, but WWE hasn't forgotten about him at all. In fact, there are concrete plans for his return when the "time is right."" [H/T Ringside News]

Owens' character took a turn to being more serious after The Game took the reign of creative. Before that, many aspects of his feud against Ezekiel were played for laughs. The former NXT Champion found the viciousness he had when he first broke onto the main roster back in 2015.

