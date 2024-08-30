Kevin Owens explains how he helped close friend after WWE exit

Kevin Owens will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin on August 31. Ahead of the event, the SmackDown star reflected on how he helped his upcoming opponent following his WWE departure.

In 2016, Rhodes decided to leave WWE after 10 years with the company. The American Nightmare wrestled around the world alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks before joining AEW as an Executive Vice President in 2019. He returned to WWE in 2022 and immediately became one of the company's top babyfaces.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Owens recalled how he put Rhodes in touch with The Young Bucks:

"It s*cked. It s*cked to lose my friend at the time, so I really wanted him to have the best possible introduction to the independent scene because he had never been around, had never done that. At the time, he had already been in the WWE system for so long. The independent scene is a whole different ball game from WWE, so I just guided him in the right direction and put him in touch with The Young Bucks, who I knew would take care of him, and I knew they'd hit it off. And they did, I was right." [3:47 – 4:19]

Owens and Rhodes have been on-screen allies in recent months. Heading into Bash in Berlin, the latter chose Owens as his opponent because he felt he deserved a title opportunity.

Kevin Owens on Cody Rhodes' mindset after leaving WWE

Before departing WWE, Cody Rhodes had grown frustrated with the direction of his character. At the time, he donned facepaint as the Stardust persona and struggled to receive regular main roster television time.

As Rhodes' close friend, Kevin Owens was happy to support him as he searched for opportunities elsewhere in the wrestling business:

"That just helped him get the right, I don't know, the right platform, I guess, and everything else he did. He knew what he was capable of and he really wanted to show people in WWE and promoters what he already saw in himself and he succeeded. You know, that's an understatement, so it's great to see him get all his flowers, if you wanna say that, and to see the position he's in now." [4:21 – 4:48]

On April 7, Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Since then, he has retained the title against AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa.

Do you think Kevin Owens stands a realistic chance of dethroning Cody Rhodes? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

