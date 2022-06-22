Kevin Owens could potentially face debuting WWE Superstar next week on RAW

Kevin Owens's rivalry with Ezekiel and his family may not end anytime soon.

Last night on Monday Night RAW, The Prize Fighter confronted Ezekiel's older brother Elias. The latter was attempting to perform a concert for fans in Nebraska. This resulted in KO taking a high knee to the face and a guitar to his back for his troubles.

Following the segment, Owens demanded to face Elias, Ezekiel, or their younger brother Elrod next week on Monday Night RAW. This prompted Ezekiel to accept the challenge on behalf of his family. Which subsequently led to KO losing his mind in the process as he was just in the ring with Elias minutes earlier.

Based on WWE advertisements, it appears that Elrod might turn out to be real. The company is teasing that he could be Owens's opponent next week on Monday Night RAW.

Kevin Owens has been the MVP of WWE RAW in 2022

Many in the WWE Universe have called Cody Rhodes the highlight of Monday Night RAW during 2022. However, no one has made more out of what they've been given than Kevin Owens.

KO had to carry a rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin by himself into WrestleMania 38. Austin did not appear on television before WWE's biggest show of the year, so Owens was tasked with building up the hype all by himself.

Following WrestleMania, Kevin Owens found himself in a feud with Ezekiel. It was a move that caused fans to question how the former Universal Champion could go from Austin to this. However, Owens has taken what he's been given and turned it into one of the most popular WWE storylines of the year.

Any way you slice it, Kevin Owens is most certainly WWE RAW's MVP of 2022.

Whatever happens next week, KO's current rivalry with Ezekiel and his family has been some of the most entertaining stuff that WWE has done in some time. If Elrod debuts next week, we have to imagine this storyline will continue all the way to SummerSlam.

