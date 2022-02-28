"We put each other through hell" – Former Universal Champion recounts his bitter rivalry with Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke about his long-drawn feud with Roman Reigns.

During the later half of 2020, Owens and Reigns got into a feud for the Universal title. The two men faced off at TLC, where Reigns picked up the win with some help from Jey Uso. Owens got his rematch at Royal Rumble. This time too, Reigns prevailed with the help of some shenanigans from his legal counsel Paul Heyman.

KO was on the Out of Character podcast this week with Ryan Satin. Owens said he did some of his best work during the pandemic. He recalled the feud with Roman Reigns and how the two men put each other to the test. KO mentioned although there were no crowds, he'd take feedback from the production crew about how his match was going:

"Man, we put each other through hell in those matches like there were a hundred thousand people in the arena. I was very conscious that there were millions watching at home. What really helped me was the people there, like the production crew or the cameraman, or everybody involved in making sure that this show would go out to the world. They've seen so much wrestling, they've seen so many WWE events. So I'd use all these guys. I did that before the pandemic, and I do it to this day. So, when they come after and tell me, 'Hey, that was really good,' that really meant a lot to me because like I said, they've seen everything." (from 20:56 onwards)

Roman Reigns will compete at WrestleMania Sunday in a title Unification match

The Head of the Table is in the middle of an era-defining title run on SmackDown. This past week, Reigns and Lesnar signed the contract for the biggest match in WrestleMania history.

The two men will come face-to-face in a winner-take-all title unification match at the AT&T Stadium on April 3.

