Kevin Owens finds an unlikely partner tonight on WWE SmackDown; defeats newly formed tag team

Kevin Owens found an unlikely ally tonight on WWE SmackDown against a newly formed team.

LA Knight has suddenly risen to become one of the top names in the WWE right now. His star power is unmatchable, and he is among the most popular guys on the roster. All this resulted in Knight getting his first shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After losing that match, he found himself in a mini-feud with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Kevin Owens has also been involved in a rivalry with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on SmackDown after he punched both during a backstage segment. To make matters worse, Owens was suspended after he attacked Theory and Waller, even though he was provoked while on commentary.

Tonight on the blue brand, Theory and Waller continued to mock Owens on The Grayson Waller Effect until Owens showed up to announce his suspension was over. When Waller referenced his loss to LA Knight, the megastar also made his presence known.

After they had heard enough of both Waller and Theory, Owens and Knight attacked them, thereby setting up a match between the two teams. Despite being the first time these two men teamed up on WWE programming, they worked together well enough to pick up the win.

It remains to be seen what this victory means for the team of Kevin Owens and LA Knight and where this rivalry goes from here.

