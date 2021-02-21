Kevin Owens 'fought' for former Diva and her husband to come to WWE

Maria Kanellis revealed that Kevin Owens fought for her and Mike Kanellis to come to WWE, while speaking with DropKick Podcast.

Maria and Mike Kanellis made their way to WWE in mid-2017, and the duo had a three-year stint with the company. According to Maria Kanellis, current SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens was fighting to have the duo on board. Maria added that Owens still apologizes for how things turned out in the end. She further stated that Mike Kanellis was supposed to be pushed as a singles star, but her pregnancy and Mike's addiction issues led to WWE canceling its original plans.

"Kevin Owens was fighting for us to come into WWE, he still apologizes, but the plan was to build Mike as a singles wrestler. Somewhere along the way, and I have a feeling it has a lot to do with him coming out with his addiction and then me announcing that I was pregnant. I think they just kind of took a step back from us and everything they wanted to do with us, but I say this to Mike all the time that the second week we were there, we were already dead in the water."

Maria Kanellis is just one of several Superstars who have praised Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is currently a mainstay on WWE SmackDown, and recently came out of a major feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Owens has been with WWE for seven years at this point, and has established himself as one of the top Superstars in the company.

Kevin Owens has helped a string of wrestlers on his way to the top, and his peers have had nothing but praise for him in interviews. The fact that Owens went out of his way to apologize to Maria when things didn't work out for them in WWE, speaks volumes about him as a human being and a friend. Owens is currently all set to enter the SmackDown Elimination Chamber to bag an opportunity at Roman Reigns' Universal title.