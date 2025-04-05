Kevin Owens gets candid on 4-time WWE champion's shocking accusations; claims he made poor choices

Kevin Owens will be away from WWE television for a while due to a neck injury. Meanwhile, he recently got candid about Matt Riddle's claims that he and Sami Zayn were hard to work with in the company.

In 2023, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle banded together to take on The Bloodline after Cody Rhodes lost at WrestleMania 39 and Roman Reigns went on a hiatus. The trio went up against The Usos and Solo Sikoa and lost a six-man tag team match in Puerto Rico.

Earlier this year, Matt Riddle claimed working with Owens and Zayn was hard. Speaking on My Mom's Basement podcast, The Prizefighter addressed these comments and stated the former two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion was given many opportunities in the promotion, including a tag team run with Randy Orton, but Riddle failed to capitalize due to his attitude and poor choices.

"No, it didn't take me by surprise, but I did see it... 'I've nothing against him [Matt Riddle] at all, but to me he's a guy who really had amazing opportunities handed to him, like being Randy's tag team partner for so long and basically getting to ride the coattails of a legend and he managed to screw it all up. Not because of his abilities but because he's very talented and very athletic, but because of his own attitude and poor choices," Owens explained.

Moreover, KO added that he had no issue with the former NXT Tag Team and United States Champion, but his track record speaks for itself.

"So, for him to say we're hard to work with or whatever it is and he couldn't get a word in, there was a pretty good reason for that. You look at his track record, and you look at our track record; I think that speaks for itself." [From 21:14 to 22:12]

Kevin Owens announced his hiatus from WWE on SmackDown

Over the past few weeks, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton were at each other's throats heading into WrestleMania 41, and WWE booked a one-on-one contest between the two.

However, The Prizefighter announced his neck injury on this week's WWE SmackDown and revealed he won't compete at the event, leaving The Viper without a match for The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

In the end, Orton hit Nick Aldis with an RKO and left. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Apex Predator heading into Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit My Mom's Basement and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

