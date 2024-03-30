Kevin Owens gets pinned on SmackDown due to attack from current champion; Randy Orton furious over the result

Kevin Owens suffered a massive loss on SmackDown thanks to interference from a current champion which left Randy Orton fuming after the match.

Logan Paul has been in a rivalry with Kevin Owens for several months. The two men have been feuding over the United States Championship. Logan got Randy involved in the rivalry when he attacked him from behind with the brass knuckles at the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month. Since then, The Viper has been after Logan. Now, Logan Paul's nightmares have gone from bad to worse as he will defend his title in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 40 against Orton and Owens.

Tonight on SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton teamed up against Pretty Deadly. Owens looked fired up from the start and took control of the match from the beginning. Things were about to get worse for Pretty Deadly as Orton was getting ready to put them through the announcer's table. Just then, Logan Paul appeared out of nowhere and hit Owens with the brass knuckles allowing Pretty Deadly to pick up the win.

Following the match, Randy Orton, oblivious to Paul's interference, seemed livid at the loss and was seen yelling at Owens, who was still recovering from the sneak attack by the reigning United States Champion. This latest incident will only make things harder for Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL as both Orton and Owens will be looking to take him out.

