Kevin Owens is currently embroiled in feuds with both The Fiend as well as Aleister Black. On the last episode of WWE RAW, the KO Show was interrupted by Bray Wyatt before the segment ended with Kevin Owens being taken out by Aleister Black.

KO was blindsided by Black who laid him out with the Black Mass. This was followed by Owens facing The Fiend on WWE SmackDown. Despite his best effort, KO ended up losing the match after The Fiend locked in the Mandible Claw.

Kevin Owens on fans possibly returning to WWE events

Kevin Owens was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report. There have been reports that we could see fans in WWE events soon in some sort of capacity and Owens was asked about his.

Owens said he would feel comfortable performing in front of fans again because in his opinion, WWE management have done a good job to keep Superstars safe from the virus:

I think I would be comfortable [touring in front of fans again] because I’ve been very vocal and very honest with WWE management as far as the virus goes and the measures we’re taking to try and keep it safe and stuff like that,” he said. “When I wasn’t comfortable with the way things were, I voiced my concerns and they took it seriously and immediately tried to remedy the situation to make sure everyone felt comfortable, including myself. I feel good about how they try to handle everything.

If the choice is made to start traveling and start allowing fans in, I’m going to assess the situation and talk to anybody I need to talk to if I don’t feel comfortable, but right now, I see the way they handle things in the ThunderDome and I’m happy to go there every Raw, SmackDown, whatever it is and do my work. I would think they would take the topic of going back on the road or allowing fans back in just as seriously, and if they do, then I’ll be there to perform.

Kevin Owens is set to continue his stoorylines with Aleister Black and The Fiend going forward, unless there is a change of plans thanks to the WWE Draft.