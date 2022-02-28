"Let's go fight these guys" - Kevin Owens recalls hilarious incident with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Kevin Owens recently spoke about meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin for the first time.

KO recalled a story of him and Sami Zayn being at an airport in Texas on their way to California for a PWG show back in 2005. He mentioned that he saw Stone Cold Steve Austin and decided to go talk to his idol.

Owens, who featured as a guest on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, said:

"I walked to get a drink of water and I see at the corner of my eyes, it's Stone Cold. So, I go over to Sami, he looks at me and I go, 'Come on, we're gonna go talk to Stone Cold.' So he follows me. I said we're going to go talk to Stone Cold and he thought I said, 'Let's go fight these guys.' So as we're walking towards Austin, he goes, 'Who are we fighting?' I'm like, what?" (from 29:36 onwards)

KO mentioned that Austin was super nice to them and even left them with some valuable advice.

"So we walked up to him and introduced ourselves. We said we were independent wrestlers on our way to California for a show. He was so nice, very friendly. We talked a little bit about the business and how the independents work because obviously he hadn't been on the independent scene in a while. Of course Mr. Fancy Pants was in First Class so he had to go. I go, 'Dude if you have one piece of advice for us, what is it?' And he goes, 'Just keep running your mouth. Just never stop running your mouth.' And then he got on the flight," Owens added.

Kevin Owens is not happy with WrestleMania taking place in Texas

Kevin Owens has gone on social media several times over the past few weeks to express his displeasure over WWE WrestleMania being held in Texas.

In a recent tweet, KO bashed Texas yet again for being selected as the venue for the Showcase of Immortals.

Kevin @FightOwensFight



WrestleMania VI took place in one of the best places in the world but



What a shame. You know what’s ironic?!WrestleMania VI took place in one of the best places in the world but #KOManiaVI is taking place in one the worst places ever…What a shame. You know what’s ironic?!WrestleMania VI took place in one of the best places in the world but #KOManiaVI is taking place in one the worst places ever…What a shame.

The tweet mentioned that WrestleMania VI held in Canada was much better than KOMania VI, which would be held in Texas.

