Kevin Owens' in-ring style comes under question amidst allegations from ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens' working style. The star recently came under the scanner when ex-WWE wrestler Matt Riddle spoke about him.
During a recent interview, Riddle mentioned that stars like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were hard to work with in the WWE. He detailed that it was difficult even to get a sentence in with the two men. Later, KO dismissed the allegations, claiming that Riddle had been given amazing opportunities in the WWE but had squandered them due to his attitude.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled having some easy-going conversations with Riddle during his time with the company.
"Riddle, man, he's a jovial chap. I've enjoyed conversations with him. I've never worked against him, I've never put anything together with him. But I think if I were to, we'd have a good vibe and we'd do so well and do so easily."
The star noted that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn seemed very particular about their work in the ring. He assumed that KO and Sami were possibly very detailed about getting their act in order before stepping into the ring, which did not sit well with Riddle.
"I've never worked with Kevin nor Sami. Some people really go off flow and feel. Some people are very particular and intricate with calling everything. So I think they tend to lean on calling a lot and they're proud of their work and they want to be the best they possibly can. For them to do that, they tend to structure everything to a tee, while others tend to go with what's happening. So, having not worked against them, I don't think I've even tagged with them. I've never been through that process, but I can see that." [4:27 onwards]
Kevin Owens will not be at WrestleMania 41. The star recently informed fans that he was nursing a neck injury and would be out of action for the foreseeable future.
