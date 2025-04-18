Kevin Owens' in-ring style comes under question amidst allegations from ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens' working style. The star recently came under the scanner when ex-WWE wrestler Matt Riddle spoke about him.

Ad

During a recent interview, Riddle mentioned that stars like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were hard to work with in the WWE. He detailed that it was difficult even to get a sentence in with the two men. Later, KO dismissed the allegations, claiming that Riddle had been given amazing opportunities in the WWE but had squandered them due to his attitude.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled having some easy-going conversations with Riddle during his time with the company.

Ad

Trending

"Riddle, man, he's a jovial chap. I've enjoyed conversations with him. I've never worked against him, I've never put anything together with him. But I think if I were to, we'd have a good vibe and we'd do so well and do so easily."

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

The star noted that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn seemed very particular about their work in the ring. He assumed that KO and Sami were possibly very detailed about getting their act in order before stepping into the ring, which did not sit well with Riddle.

Ad

"I've never worked with Kevin nor Sami. Some people really go off flow and feel. Some people are very particular and intricate with calling everything. So I think they tend to lean on calling a lot and they're proud of their work and they want to be the best they possibly can. For them to do that, they tend to structure everything to a tee, while others tend to go with what's happening. So, having not worked against them, I don't think I've even tagged with them. I've never been through that process, but I can see that." [4:27 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Kevin Owens will not be at WrestleMania 41. The star recently informed fans that he was nursing a neck injury and would be out of action for the foreseeable future.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More