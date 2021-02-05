Kevin Owens injury update after WWE Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens says he has been trying to get his body and mind back in the right place since the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match to retain his Universal Championship at the pay-per-view. However, the match ended in controversy after a handcuffed Reigns attacked the referee to stop him from counting to 10.

Speaking on The Jake Asman Show, Kevin Owens listed the high-risk moments that he found himself in at the Royal Rumble. He also assured everyone that he has recovered sufficiently enough to appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown.

“I was thrown off a 12 foot platform onto a bunch of tables, I got hit by a golf cart, I jumped off of a forklift that was about 10 feet in the air onto somebody else, I burnt my arm on a light that was part of our setup, and to top it all off I didn’t win my match because I think a referee got paid off or something like that.

“So, you know, a lot to recover from at this point, but basically since Sunday that’s all I’ve been up to, just trying to get my body and my mind back in the right place before I go back to work tomorrow.”

Kevin Owens’ match against Reigns lasted 24 minutes and 54 seconds, making it the longest non-Rumble match of the night.

What’s next for Kevin Owens?

Kevin Owens held the WWE Universal Championship from August 2016 to March 2017

It is unclear if Kevin Owens will receive another opportunity at Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship. Although the former Universal Champion has lost two pay-per-view title matches in a row against Reigns, both matches ended in controversy.

Edge, the winner of the 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble, is set to appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown. If he chooses to face Reigns at WrestleMania 37, then Kevin Owens’ rivalry with The Tribal Chief could come to an end.

