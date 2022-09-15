"It’s much harder to see" - Kevin Owens jokes about aspect of former NXT Champion's character

Kevin Owens believes that Karrion Kross is a lot more dangerous this time around for two hilarious reasons.

Friday night on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was attacked from behind by Karrion Kross, disrupting the end of his match against Solo Sikoa. Strangely enough, during his attack on McIntyre, the screen went to black-and-white for the duration of the attack until the show went off the air.

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano were guests on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about McIntyre having to deal with Karrion Kross on SmackDown, Owens hilariously said it's more difficult dealing with Kross now because his black and white color scheme makes him harder to see.

"Well, not only does he have to deal with Karrion Kross, apparently he has to deal with him in black-and-white," Kevin Owens said. "It's much harder to see, right? And Karrion Kross, out of left field, came back with a head full of hair! This is a very interesting decision on his part; I think he shifted everything you can expect. Karrion Kross showing back up, shocking as it is...full head of hair? I don't even know what to do with this guy now!" [Timestamp: 20:31 - 21:11]

WWE @WWE



If you're watching When @FightOwensFight says "no shoes" he means NO SHOES!If you're watching #WWETheBump right now and you're wearing shoes, TAKE THEM OFF! When @FightOwensFight says "no shoes" he means NO SHOES! If you're watching #WWETheBump right now and you're wearing shoes, TAKE THEM OFF! https://t.co/2o2L3SmGDJ

When will Kevin Owens confront Roman Reigns on SmackDown?

While Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano continue to try and put Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory on the right path, KO doesn't want people to forget that Roman Reigns owes him a favor.

When Owens assisted The Usos several weeks ago with Drew McIntyre, he told them to inform The Tribal Chief that he owes him one. Of course, Reigns has laughed off the notion of owing the former Universal Champion anything.

You have to believe that when push comes to shove, Owens will soon confront Reigns to cash in his favor, whatever that might end up being. Most fans think it will most likely be a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE @WWE



and



#WWETheBump "I really hope he can prove us wrong." @FightOwensFight and @JohnnyGargano want to steer @_Theory1 in the right direction and help him reach his potential, which they believe is becoming the face of WWE. "I really hope he can prove us wrong." @FightOwensFight and @JohnnyGargano want to steer @_Theory1 in the right direction and help him reach his potential, which they believe is becoming the face of WWE. #WWETheBump https://t.co/EsiHlPqu1G

What do you make of KO's comments? Do you agree with his remarks on Karrion Kross? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Kevin Owens get the next shot at Roman Reigns? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi