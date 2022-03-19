Former WWE Superstar on what Kevin Owens is like backstage

Former WWE Superstar A.J Francis (f.k.a Top Dolla) gave details on his backstage working relationship with Kevin Owens.

After his five-year career in the NFL ended in 2019, Francis signed for WWE in January 2020. Upon his arrival, he immediately paired up with Isiah 'Swerve' Scott, where they joined forces with Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and B-Fab to form Hit Row. The stable made their main roster debut in late 2021 when Francis first met Owens.

During a recent interview with Justin Dhillon on the podcast Casual Conversations, Top Dolla revealed what KO is like backstage:

"Kevin was one of the guys that was genuinely cool and willing to sit down and talk about not just wrestling but other things and be a genuine human being that has human emotions. Like, there's a lot of that lacking in the wrestling business, right? So he is one of the really good people I met while I was in WWE." (from 17:08 to 17:30)

Owens showcased another aspect of his good personality this past Monday on RAW when he began his promo with a "Hey Yo." A clear and touching tribute to the late great Scott Hall.

Kevin Owens beat Seth Rollins this past Monday on RAW

In what has been a chaotic few weeks for both Owens and Rollins, the team that recently challenged for the RAW Tag Team Championships battled it out on RAW.

The duo faced off to see who would welcome the returning Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. With KO orchestrating the idea of having Austin feature at WrestleMania, Owens fought hard to keep his spot intact.

Kevin Owens came out on top, solidifying his spot on The Show of Shows, while Seth Rollins' WrestleMania journey is still unclear.

