Kevin Owens knocks out two WWE Superstars at once backstage on SmackDown

Kevin Owens was recently drafted to WWE SmackDown. On this week's show, he single-handedly knocked out both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller with a single punch.

During a backstage segment, Owens initially ran into Logan Paul, who had previously knocked out Rey Mysterio. This eventually led to Owens' confrontation with Theory and Waller.

The Prizefighter joined SmackDown after Jey Uso was drafted to Monday Night RAW. He was introduced as the blue brand's newest superstar by new General Manager, Nick Aldis.

Upon his return to SmackDown, Owens confronted Dominik Mysterio and hit him with a stunner. Before his jump to the blue brand, Owens and Sami Zayn lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to The Judgment Day at Payback.

The duo also unsuccessfully challenged now-former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in Owens' last match on RAW.

Judging by Owens' backstage segment with Theory and Waller, WWE might've teased the idea of a potential feud between them. However, with Sami Zayn on RAW, the former Universal Champion would need to find a new tag team partner, in case of a potential tag team match.

