Kevin Owens should have laid out top WWE Superstar's wife with a Piledriver on RAW, agrees Veteran (Exclusive) 

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Jan 28, 2025 09:24 GMT
Kevin Owens turned heel a few months back! (Image from WWE.com)

Kevin Owens has been unhinged in WWE ever since Cody Rhodes teamed up with Roman Reigns a few months back. With the two set to face in a Ladder match at Royal Rumble, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the Prizefighter should have laid out the American Nightmare's wife, Brandi Rhodes, with a Piledriver on RAW.

Cody Rhodes' family was present on RAW as the show took place in his hometown, Atlanta. Kevin Owens has previously shown that he's not afraid to cross the limits as he injured Randy Orton and Rhodes with a Piledriver, a move banned in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated his disappointment with the lack of family involvement before the Ladder match between Rhodes and Owens.

"This is the go-home before we go to Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes, right? We’re in Atlanta, they open the show with his (Cody's) wife and his kid and you do nothing with that. Nothing."
The former WWE writer added that he would not have been against the idea of Brandi Rhodes taking a Piledriver:

"I am with that. [Brandi Rhodes taking a Piledriver]. At least beat Cody to a bloody pulp in front of her. That’s what I am saying. You would think they purposely put it this way, to have this before Royal Rumble in his hometown. Then, he’s got a promo with Punk?" [39:18 onwards]
Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes had a small physical altercation on RAW that also involved Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre. The segment ended with Zayn accidentally hitting the American Nightmare.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
