"I blocked that little b****" - Kevin Owens lashes out at a troll on social media

Kevin Owens recently took a jab at a Twitter troll who was trying to body-shame him.

The Prizefighter is not known for having a chisled physique like Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. But he more than makes up for it with his in-ring abilities, athleticism, charisma, and mic skills. He has also put trolls and bullies on social media in their places, hitting them with devastating replies.

Recently, a controversial wrestling media personality was critical of Owens' strong booking on this week's Monday Night RAW, where he dominated Ezekiel and put him on a stretcher. The critic took it a little too far by calling the former Universal Champion "lazy and fat."

When a fan challenged the original poster to insult Kevin directly to his face, the Canadian superstar chimed in to reveal that it wasn't possible, as Owens had already blocked him:

"He can’t. I blocked that little b**** a long time ago. He never got over it. That’s why he does this. If he met me in person, he’d kiss my a** and call me “brother” to try and feel like he’s one of the boys. There’s a hundred like him out there."

The reply chain to this tweet was overwhelmingly positive towards Owens, with the RAW star even joining in to interact with fans.

Medical update on Ezekiel after being brutally attacked by Kevin Owens

As of last night's WWE RAW, it seems that the Kevin Owens of old is back. In a scheduled match against Ezekiel, the former United States Champion brutalized his opponent before hitting him with an apron powerbomb, which resulted in Elias' younger brother being stretchered out.

WWE has since revealed that Ezekiel was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated for spine damage following the powerbomb.

#WWERaw UPDATE: @IAmNotEliasWWE was brought to a local medical facility and is being evaluated. UPDATE: @IAmNotEliasWWE was brought to a local medical facility and is being evaluated.#WWERaw https://t.co/BqPFjXPkcK

The tone of the segment was very different from the segments featuring Ezekiel when Vince McMahon was still in charge. With WWE official Adam Pearce and referees coming to ringside to stop Owens, it seems like some of the more comedic aspects of Zeke's presentation will be toned down going forward.

Kevin Owens looked a bit directionless after his defeat to Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 38. Now that The Game is in charge, it looks like the man who brutalized Sami Zayn on his first night in NXT is back.

