Kevin Owens makes WWE return, surprising neck injury update 

Kevin Owens has been sidelined from WWE since March after it was confirmed that he was struggling with a neck injury that could require surgery.

Owens was forced to step out of his planned WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton back in April, but it seems that despite being out of action for three months, he has yet to undergo surgery.

Owens made a surprising appearance to represent WWE at Fanatics Fest this weekend, where he signed several Topps cards for fans with his trademark funny comments, and he appeared to be in good spirits.

The former Universal Champion clarified last month that he was looking into a few other options with his doctor before they opted for surgery. It could mean that he might still be undergoing some tests since Owens wasn't showing any signs of neck treatment as part of his most recent appearance.

Kevin Owens may not have to undergo neck surgery

Neck injuries have been an issue for WWE Superstars for decades, with the likes of Edge, Paige, and even Big E stepping aside due to their injuries. Whilst Edge and Paige have been able to return to the ring, Big E is yet to recover after more than three years since his injury, which is always a concern for many stars.

Neck injuries are always a huge risk and considered career-threatening, and the surgery that comes with them can keep stars sidelined for up to a year. Many believed this could be the case when Kevin Owens announced his injury on SmackDown earlier this year, but now he may be able to avoid going under the knife.

Owens and his doctor are looking at all other potential methods of treatment, and since he has yet to undergo surgery, this could be a positive sign.

