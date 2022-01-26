"I saw Damian tonight and I didn't like it" - Former Universal Champion recalls encounter with Damian Priest

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens now has two victories over United States Champion Damian Priest.

WWE correspondent Kevin Patrick caught up with Kevin Owens on RAW Talk and asked Owens to share his thoughts on the events that transpired earlier in the evening.

Owens mentioned that he did not like squaring up with "The Damian" side of the champ. He had even mistaken Damian to be the good side.

Here's what Owens had to say about his victory over the United States Champion:

"Because of Damian. You know, because it's Damian Priest. So there are like two sides to the guy. And Damian is the bad one. I would have thought Damian is the cool one. No, Priest is the good guy. Damian is the crazy one. I saw Damian tonight and I didn't like it."

Owens shared the experience of facing "The Damian" in the ring:

"A barrage of punches, as if he was Frank Costanza trying to get a doll for his kid. That's how crazy it was. Do you understand me?"

When asked about the upcoming Royal Rumble, Owens stated the obvious:

"30 men! Every man for himself! The winner gets a title match at WrestleMania! You know what the Royal Rumble is."

What happened between Kevin Owens and Damian Priest on WWE RAW?

Kevin Owens was ready to regain the United States Championship this week on RAW as he was pitted against the Archer of Infamy.

The two men traded punches in an all-out brawl. However, the US champ lost control and unleashed his "Damian" side as the match continued. He got Owens into a corner, pummeled him with a barrage of blows, and even put his hands on the referee. This caused a disqualification, leading to another win for Owens.

