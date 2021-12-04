×
"Rejoice" – Kevin Owens has a message for the WWE Universe

Kevin Owens got himself added to the WWE Championship match for Day 1
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Dec 04, 2021 12:37 PM IST
News

Kevin Owens recently took to Twitter to share a message with the WWE Universe.

Owens will compete in a Triple Threat Match against Big E and Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at the inaugural Day 1 pay-per-view.

This past week on RAW, Owens beat WWE Champion Big E via disqualification when Rollins intervented and attacked Owens. In fact, this was what Owens had planned all along as he went out of his way to attack Rollins during the match.

Now, The Prize Fighter tweeted that he'll be the next WWE champion in 29 days. Owens urged fans to rejoice as he climbs to the top in WWE at Day 1.

In 29 days, I become @WWE Champion.REJOICE.

Owens held the WWE Universal Championship back in 2016. He has also held the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship on several occasions.

Kevin Owens and Big E will collide in a steel cage match on RAW next week

Over the last few weeks, Kevin Owens has gotten the better of WWE Champion Big E. The Powerhouse of Positivity finally had the chance to put the hurt on Owens in a high stakes matchup, but Seth Rollins interfered. Big E got the worse of the exchange as Owens rolled out of the ring and a frustrated Rollins hit a vicious stomp on Big E.

Monday on #WWERaw!#SteelCage @WWEBigE @FightOwensFight https://t.co/y0K8ERPXjq

Next week, as RAW rolls into Memphis, the WWE Champion will have a shot at retribution. During this week's SmackDown, WWE announced that Big E will face Kevin Owens in a steel cage match on RAW.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

With no way to escape, do you think Kevin Owens will fall to Big E just days before the triple-threat match on Day 1? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
