Kevin Owens names the WWE legend who helped him get signed by the company

Kevin Owens has named the person who helped him get noticed by WWE. He revealed that he received a call from the company after meeting William Regal.

The SmackDown star made a name for himself in the indies before signing with the wrestling juggernaut. He won the NXT Championship in his third televised match at TakeOver: Rival in 2015 by defeating Sami Zayn. In 2016, he finally captured a world title on the main roster after becoming the second-ever Universal Champion.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kevin Owens recalled William Regal watching his match in person at an indie event and speaking to him afterward. He ended up getting contacted by WWE for a tryout.

"I had accepted that it probably wasn't going to happen (joining WWE), and I was really okay with it until it became a possibility. I remember Super Dragon messaged me saying William Regal is coming to BOLA, Battle of Los Angeles. And from that, as soon as he said that, I was like—everything shifted. I'm like, 'Oh, that's it.' ... So I'm like, maybe this is my chance, you know? So I had the match with Johnny Gargano at Battle of Los Angeles. We rocked the house. We came back, Regal told us we had a really great match, congratulated us, gave us a bit of advice, which was really, really great to see," said Kevin Owens.

He added:

"And then I remember he left, and I was like, well, if it leads to something, great. But if not, just the kind words he had for me, I was like, this is just a career highlight for me. And then, like a week later, Sarah Del Rey, who was a trainer at WWE at that time, messaged me saying, 'Would you have interest in coming in for a tryout?' And I was like, 'Yeah, absolutely.' So then—it actually took quite a while to get it." (21:45-24:48)

Kevin Owens is currently out of action due to injury

Kevin Owens was scheduled to take on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but he suffered an injury and the bout was canceled. He announced the injury last week on SmackDown, and he seemed very emotional.

The Viper came out and RKO'd Nick Aldis. This will be addressed tonight on SmackDown, and Randy Orton will probably get a new opponent for The Show of Shows. He and Kevin Owens might face each other at a later date.

