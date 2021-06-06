Kevin Owens pays tribute to Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan on Talking Smack

Kevin Owens is one of the most entertaining wrestlers in WWE history. The former Universal Champion is known for his brash attitude both inside and outside the ring. In other words, KO does not let anyone decide how he acts and what he does.

Owens showcased that attitude once again on Talking Smack when he appeared wearing a "Riott 2 Liv" t-shirt on the most recent episode. An obvious tribute to both Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

His choice of attire comes at an interesting time, as WWE recently announced that it had released another batch of wrestlers, with Ruby Riott being included in that list. She was joined by the likes of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Lana and Santana Garett.

WWE's decision to release these superstars came as a shock to both fans and colleagues alike. This now takes the tally up to 27 superstars released just in 2021.

It was a nice gesture on Kevin Owens' part to pay tribute to Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. A duo that many expected great things from, especially in the Women's Tag Team Division.

Kevin Owens will be looking to teach Sami Zayn a lesson

Kevin Owens was involved in an Intercontinental Championship match on this week's episode of SmackDown. The former Universal Champion took on Apollo Crews in an attempt to wrest the title away from him.

Unfortunately for the Prizefighter, he was attacked backstage as Apollo attempted to make use of a loophole in Adam Pearce's decision to ban Commander Azeez from being ringside.

Azeez attacked KO backstage, leaving him considerably weakened for his match against Apollo. At the end of the day, it was an easy win for the Intercontinental Champion, and the loss should keep Owens out of the title picture for now.

However, it was the attack after the match that really angered Kevin Owens, as his former best friend Sami Zayn looked to take advantage during the chaos.

Kevin Owens will certainly want to address Sami Zayn's unnecessary attack on next week's episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how WWE chooses to proceed with this storyline.

What do you make of Kevin Owens' tribute to Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan on Talking Smack? Are you excited to see Owens and Sami Zayn battle it out again to further their age-old rivalry? Let us know in the comment section below!

